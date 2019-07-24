Swedish word of the day: dopp

<p><i>Dopp</i> is similar to the English word 'dip', in the sense of taking a quick swim. For example: <i>ska vi ta ett dopp? </i>(shall we go for a dip?). </p><p>The image of 'dipping' oneself in the water suggests more of a spontaneous or brief swim compared to using the verb <i>bada</i> or <i>simma</i>. <i>Simma</i> is usually reserved for talking about swimming with a purpose, for example if you're going from a shoreline to an island or doing laps in a pool, while <i>bada</i> refers to swimming for leisure.</p><p><i>Bada</i> also implies spending a longer time in the water, while <i>ett dopp</i> can be used even if you literally just jump in and get straight back out. So in some places, the water might not be warm enough to <i>bada</i>, but it's perfect if you just want to <i>ta ett dopp</i>.</p><p><strong>MORE SWEDISH SUMMER WORDS:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190710/swedish-word-of-the-day-badkruka">Swedish word of the day: badkruka</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190719/swedish-word-of-the-day-hemester">Swedish word of the day: hemester</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190627/swedish-word-of-the-day-utedass">Swedish word of the day: utedass</a></strong></li></ul><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://giphy.com/embed/fnlXXGImVWB0RYWWQj" width="480"></iframe><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cute-aww-eyebleach-fnlXXGImVWB0RYWWQj">via GIPHY</a></span></i></p></div><p>Going for a dip in your nearest lake or sea is a Swedish summer tradition, so a common question you can use in small talk over summer is '<i>Har du tagit årets första dopp än?'</i> (Have you been for your first dip of the year yet?).</p><p>You can also pop it into a compound word such as <i>morgondopp</i> (a morning dip/quick swim), <i>kvällsdopp</i> (evening dip) <i>semesterdopp</i> (holiday dip), and so on. </p><p>As in English, you can also use the word <i>doppa</i> (to dip) to talk about submerging something in liquid temporarily. So you'll see the word <i>dopp</i> used to talk about two foodstuffs in particular, although both are fairly old-fashioned terms nowadays.</p><p><i>Kaffe med dopp</i> (literally 'coffee with dip') is quite an outdated way of referring to a typical fika: coffee with a small biscuit which you could dip in your drink; the semla bun is an example. Dunking a biscuit or pastry in your drink isn't that common in Sweden, but the phrase <i>kaffe med dopp</i> can be used even if you don't plan to actually dunk your snack. And <i>dopp i grytan</i> (literally 'dip in the stew') refers to bread dipped in pork broth, a traditional component of the Swedish julbord.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Jag kanske tar ett dopp idag</i></p><p>I might take a dip today</p><p><i>Jag var i vattnet men försökte inte doppa håret</i></p><p>I was in the water but tried not to get my hair wet/dip my hair in</p><div><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div></div>