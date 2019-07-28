Swedish police fire warning shot at 'menacing' man

<p>The man, who was arrested for threatening behaviour, was reported by several people in the area, police said.</p><p>“We received several alerts about a man with some form of affliction who was going around in central Harnösund and being menacing,” senior officer at the town’s police station David Levy told TT.</p><p>On arriving at the scene and confronting the man, a situation developed which resulted in a warning shot being fired by law enforcement.</p><p>The man was subsequently arrested and is accused of grossly threatening behaviour.</p><p>The area was then sealed off by police for forensic examination.</p><p>“Special investigations are related to the use of a police firearm,” Levy said.</p><p>No information was released relating to any injuries resulting from the man’s behaviour.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170903/swedish-police-shot-at-man-armed-with-sword-report">Swedish police fired warning shot at man armed with sword: report</a></strong></p>