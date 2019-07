Thunberg first gained international attention last autumn when she began to strike from school to protest about the climate crisis. Since then she has received dozens of awards and spoken at events alongside global leaders, but has refused to travel by plane.

In order to join in the New York UN Climate Action Summit, she has been offered a ride with the racing boat Malizia II, she announced on Twitter on Monday. Her journey by boat will begin in mid-August from the UK.

After the New York meet, she will also attend COP25 in Santiago in December as well as "other events along the way", Thunberg said.

The 16-year-old is taking a gap year from school rather than begin further education in order to continue her activism.

