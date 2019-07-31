Book Club: Never Stop Walking by Christina Rickardsson

Rickardsson was born as Christiana Mara Coelho in extreme poverty, and moved to northern Sweden, separated from her family, at the age of eight.

Never Stop Walking is her autobiography, in which she tells the story of her childhood as well as her travels to Brazil as an adult in search of answers and lost memories.

In her own words: "This is the story of my childhood in Brazil, about the culture shock I experienced when I arrived in the forests of northern Sweden and about the loss of the people I loved most. It’s about what I remember of my childhood in the Brazilian wilderness, on the streets of São Paulo, in the orphanage. And it’s about my early days in Sweden, when I found myself dropped into a place and life that couldn’t have been in sharper contrast to what I had known."

We'll also be hosting an in-person meetup in Stockholm towards the end of August; keep an eye on The Local's homepage, or join the Facebook group or newsletter sign-up list, to make sure you get the details when they're announced.

Join The Local Sweden's Book Club on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter to receive updates and highlights from the group, and to have your say in what we read next.

And feel free to get in touch by email (Members of The Local can log in to comment below) if you have book suggestions, opinions on this month's book, or any other ideas for the Book Club.