Four suspects detained after two shootings in Karlstad

<p>On Monday evening, a man was injured by a shot fired through a window in a residential building in the suburb of Kronoparken, east of the centre.The following night, a second shooting took place in similar circumstances, with multiple shots fired into an apartment which had several people inside. One person was taken to hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.</p><p>A police spokesperson said they were unsure of the extent of the victims' injuries.</p><p>Police detained one person suspected of involvement with the shootings on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday evening, as the local newspaper <a href="https://www.vf.se/2019/07/31/ytterligare-tva-anhallna-for-skjutningarna-2/">Värmlands Folkblad</a> was first to report.</p><p>Local police said they were looking into any possible connection between the two crimes given the similarities, and that they suspected the motive was gang-related.</p><p>"We are convinced that this an arrangement within criminal circles. In such cases, it tends to be linked to drugs, weapons and smuggling operations," police press spokesperson Tommy Lindh told TT.</p>