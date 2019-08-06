Missing boy found dead in Stockholm archipelago

<p>Police launched a murder investigation after the boy, Mahmoud, was found late on Monday in the water at the lake Ösbyträsk on Värmdö island, east of Stockholm.</p><p>No foul play was suspected at the time of his disappearance, but a murder probe is standard procedure in Sweden when no cause of death can immediately be established.</p><p>Police and the organization Missing People searched for the boy on Monday with a search dog and drone.</p><p>He was last seen at around 5.30pm on Saturday on his way to the football pitch with his sister. But Swedish media report that along the way the sister went into a store and when she came out he was nowhere to be seen. His family reported him as missing around an hour later.</p>