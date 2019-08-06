Sweden's news in English

Missing boy found dead in Stockholm archipelago

6 August 2019
07:35 CEST+02:00
missingvärmdöpolice

Missing boy found dead in Stockholm archipelago
A search party was launched on Monday. Photo: Erik Simander/TT
6 August 2019
07:35 CEST+02:00
A 12-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday was found dead in the Stockholm archipelago.

Police launched a murder investigation after the boy, Mahmoud, was found late on Monday in the water at the lake Ösbyträsk on Värmdö island, east of Stockholm.

No foul play was suspected at the time of his disappearance, but a murder probe is standard procedure in Sweden when no cause of death can immediately be established.

Police and the organization Missing People searched for the boy on Monday with a search dog and drone.

He was last seen at around 5.30pm on Saturday on his way to the football pitch with his sister. But Swedish media report that along the way the sister went into a store and when she came out he was nowhere to be seen. His family reported him as missing around an hour later.

 
