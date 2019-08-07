Sweden's news in English

Book Club: Join us at our August meetup in Stockholm

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
7 August 2019
16:17 CEST+02:00
book clubevents

Book Club: Join us at our August meetup in Stockholm
Come and talk about books and Sweden with Book Club members and The Local's team. File photo: freestocks.org/Unsplash
After a summer hiatus, The Local Sweden's Book Club is back with an August event to discuss all things related to Sweden, reading, and of course this month's book.

The Local Sweden launched a Book Club earlier this year to help our readers learn about Sweden through reading. Our meetups are a chance to chat about the book, as well as the issues and questions it raised for you.

We'll be at Gamla Stans Bokhandel, Stockholm, after work from 5.30-7pm on Monday, August 26th. 

August's book is Never Stop Walking by Christina Rickardsson, a memoir by a woman who moved to Sweden at the age of eight after a childhood living in extreme poverty in Brazil. As we didn't have an event for July, this is also a chance to chat about that month's book, the literary novel Everything I Don't Remember by Jonas Hassen Khemiri.

There will be time to mingle with Book Club members and The Local's team, and of course to browse the books on sale. Gamla Stans Bokhandel is generously offering a 10% discount on all its books for the evening for Book Club members.

The event is free but places are limited, so please sign up HERE.

In the meantime, make sure to join the Book Club's Facebook group and sign up to the newsletter to be the first to hear all bookish updates.

We look forward to meeting you there. 

 

