Sweden's Klarna is now Europe's most valuable fintech company

<p>"This new valuation ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and as one of the largest private fintechs globally," the company said in a statement.</p><p>The capital raised will be used to help further the company's expansion into the United States where it's growing "at an annual rate of six million" consumers.</p><p>Klarna also said its "footprint" continues to grow – it nw handles one million transactions daily and serves over 60 million consumers, and is closing in on annual revenues of $1 billion.</p><p>The funding round for the company, which counts celebrities like Snoop Dogg among its investors, was led by San Francisco-based Dragoneer Investment Group.</p><p>Launched in 2005, Klarna has established itself as one of Sweden's most successful startups, offering businesses online payment solutions and consumers easy payment options.</p><p>But it has faced a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190517/klarna-ceo-called-to-government-meeting-over-data-security-worries">number of complaints from customers</a> over data security in recent years.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171205/the-secret-to-landing-your-dream-job-at-a-swedish-tech-startup">How to land your dream job at Klarna or other Swedish startups</a></strong></p>