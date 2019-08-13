Swedish unemployment rate rises for first time in two years
13 August 2019
07:29 CEST+02:00
07:29 CEST+02:00
Unemployment was higher among women than men for the first time since 2011. Photo: Bertil Ericson / TT
13 August 2019
07:29 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.