Greta Thunberg sets sail for NYC on zero-emissions racing yacht
14 August 2019
07:35 CEST+02:00
07:35 CEST+02:00
Greta Thunberg pictured on the boat Malizia. Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
14 August 2019
07:35 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.