An investigation by Sweden's national bomb squad concluded that the person or people who planted the bomb must have been expecting to cause injuries and even deaths.

"One must consider that the risk that someone should be injured or killed is close to 100 percent," the investigator concluded in a report, which has been seen by Sweden's state broadcaster SVT

The attack on June 7th destroyed the facade of an apartment building in central Linköping, smashing windows and balconies. It also shattered windows in several nearby buildings.

In the days after the blast, police said it was "absolutely incredible" that no one had been seriously injured. Around 20 people received minor injuries.

Police in Malmö estimate that around 500 grammes, or at the most 1 kilo, of industrial explosives was used in recent bomb attacks on driving schools, and apartment buildings.

A moped seized by police earlier this week turned out to hold explosives, which destroyed a police building when detonated. Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson/TT

At a press conference on Tuesday, Linköping police detailed how they had recently found explosives hidden inside a stolen moped. As they sought to render the moped bomb safe, the explosives detonated, destroying a police building.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the explosives had been mixed with nails, indicating that it had been intended for some sort of attack.

"When you find explosives in Linköping, where there has previously been an explosion, of course we are required to check if there's a connection," Daniel Axelsson, head of the local police's serious crimes division, told SVT

Police said they did not expect the moped's owner of involvement.