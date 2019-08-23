Sweden to UK: Increased risk of no-deal Brexit 'serious'
23 August 2019
16:50 CEST+02:00
16:50 CEST+02:00
Sweden's European Union minister Hans Dahlgren at an earlier meeting. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
23 August 2019
16:50 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.