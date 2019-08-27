Malmö shooting: what we know so far

The shooting

The woman, who was in her 30s, was shot shortly before 10am on Monday morning outside the Via Napoli restaurant on Sergels väg, close to Ribersborg beach. She was rushed to hospital but roughly three hours later hospital authorities said she had died.

The woman was carrying a two-month-old child at the time she was shot. The child was not seriously injured in the attack. She was also accompanied by a man who is being treated as the plaintiff in the case.

A police officer guards the cordoned-off area after the shooting. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Car found and flats raided

A car was found burning later that morning around three kilometres from the scene of the attack. "We do not believe that it is a coincidence," Mattias Sigfridsson, assistant chief constable for the Malmö police, said at a press conference on Tuesday. "But on the other hand it is too early to say for sure that there is a connection."

Police on Monday evening said they had found what they believed to be the murder weapon. They have also seized other objects during at least two raids carried out on properties of those suspected of involvement in the attack.

A car was found burned-out shortly after the attack. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

One suspect already arrested A man, aged either 18 or 19, was arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of accessory to murder and serious weapons offences. According to police, he came without a struggle. Police are not confirming either that the man was at the scene of the crime or if he was in possession of the murder weapon at the time it was seized. "The word 'accessory' indicates that there was another perpetrator or perpetrators," the prosecutor in the case Anna Palmqvist said at the press conference.

Mattias Sigfridsson, deputy chief of the Malmö police, and prosecutor Anna Palmqvist, at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Male victim has criminal past

According to Sydsvenskan , police suspect that the man accompanying the woman, who is also in his 30s, may have been the intended victim. He is the father of the woman's two-month-old daughter.

According to the newspaper, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in a dramatic 2008 robbery in Brondby outside Copenhagen, when a bulldozer was used to smash into a safe deposit company. He was released in 2015.

"We have a good picture of the people who are involved in this," Sigfridsson said. "But there is still a lot of work to do before we have the whole picture."