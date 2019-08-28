Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Malmö gangland in shock: 'Women and children are taboo'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 August 2019
08:42 CEST+02:00
shootingmalmöwomencrime

Share this article

Malmö gangland in shock: 'Women and children are taboo'
Police technicians working at the scene of the crime. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 August 2019
08:42 CEST+02:00
Gang criminals in Malmö have expressed their shock at the this week's shooting of a 31-year-old woman, complaining that "women and children have always been taboo".
"This could set new rules for the game," warned one of a group of known gang criminals interviewed by the Kvällsposten newspaper, "...or it could be the beginning of something new: that there won't even be any rules in the future." 
 
The woman was the girlfriend of a 31-year-old who according to Sydsvenskan was given an eight-year jail sentence for involvement in the 2008 'Brøndby robbery', when a gang used a bulldozer to break into a safe deposit centre, taking 60 million Danish kroner. Two months previously, she had given birth to his child. 
 
"The father of the child was not even active any more. I don't get it," one criminal said. "In this world, you just don't intentionally go after someone's family." 
 
A woman who works as a drug dealer and hangs out with criminals told the newspaper that those she knew in criminal circles were upset by what had happened. 
 
"It's a big 'no no' this. You don't shoot a woman and you really don't shoot a mother." 
 
The woman had got top marks at school and worked as a doctor. 
 
Witnesses have told the media that the masked killers appeared to have deliberately targeted the woman in what they described as "an execution". Police have said that they suspect her 35-year-old partner had been the intended victim. 
 
It is not unusual for major heists to be followed by murders. George Francis, one of the gang who pulled off the 1983 Brinks Mat heist at London's Heathrow Airport, was murdered in 2003. 
 
Two people suspected of involvement in the 2002 robbery of 44 million Swedish kronor of foreign currency at Arlanda airport have since been murdered. 
 
Klara Hradilova Selin, a researcher at the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå), confirmed that it was "extremely uncommon" for a woman to be shot in a gang conflict. 
 
"With criminal conflicts the victim is almost never female," she told The Local.
 
"If a woman is a victim of violence, it's almost always someone she knows, a partner or family member. When a woman dies, it's usually strangulation, and almost never shooting."  
 
"If a woman is shot, it's normally in the north of Sweden when someone uses a hunting rifle." 
 
Only one woman died in a shooting in Sweden last year, according to Brå statistics.
 
The attack was the first fatal shooting in Malmö since June. 
 
shootingmalmöwomencrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Updated: Woman dies in Malmö shooting
  2. How to have an argument without offending a Swede
  3. Should Sweden make Viagra prescription-free?
  4. Rare sword uncovered in pre-Viking grave in Uppsala
  5. One arrested after fatal shooting in Malmö

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

27/08
1873 farmhouse for sale Jarlebo 130 near Uppsala
27/08
Applying for residence permit from within Sweden?
27/08
Travelling with in EU after receiving decision
25/08
Visa not granted
24/08
Where to report employment fraud?
24/08
Personal Trainer - requirements
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/08
English Speaking Creative Job Wanted
25/08
Nice 71sqm, 2.5-room apartment in 30 mins from T-Centralen
23/08
How can i fix my towel radiator
23/08
Apartment wanted for next summer (2020)
20/08
Looking for a 2/3 bedroom apartment in Lund or Malmö
20/08
Large Culture House Vilhelmina
View all notices
Post a new notice