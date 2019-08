The title comes from the Swedish term vargavinter (wolf winter) which refers to an especially cold winter season.

In the small isolated community where the novel is set, this extreme cold serves to amp up tensions between the villagers, the new settlers, and their secrets. A family of four move to Blackåsen, aiming to put the trauma of their past behind him, but it turns out that new worries are in store when the youngest daughter finds a mutilated corpse.

The locals don't seem especially perturbed by the find, which they put down to a wolf or bear, but new arrival Maija is convinced something more lies behind the death.

Author Cecilia Ekbäck has travelled and lived in multiple countries and now resides in Canada, but set her debut novel in the landscapes where she grew up. She wrote the book in English, but it has also been translated into Swedish, Ekbäck's native language.

