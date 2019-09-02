Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Did you think it was unusually warm in Sweden last week? You weren't wrong

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 September 2019
07:53 CEST+02:00
weatherswedish vocabulary

Share this article

Did you think it was unusually warm in Sweden last week? You weren't wrong
People waiting to go for a swim in Malmö last week. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 September 2019
07:53 CEST+02:00
Sweden registered its latest tropical night in almost two decades over the weekend as the balmy weather continued into September.

A so-called tropical night – a night when temperatures don't fall below 20C – was recorded at 11 official weather stations run by national weather agency SMHI between Saturday and Sunday.

They were Karlskrona, Malmö, Utklippan, Falsterbo, Skillinge, Öland north and south, Hanö, Harby and Skurup in southern Sweden – and according to SMHI it's a rare phenomenon this late in the season.

Last time this happened in a September month was on September 5th 2002 at northern Öland.

Central and northern Sweden also had unseasonably high temperatures over the weekend, and the eastern Götaland region on Sunday looked like it was in with a shot at possibly beating the September record of 29.1C (set in Stehag in the southern Skåne region in 1975).

It followed a warm week in general, with 31.6C registered in the university town of Lund in southern Sweden on Tuesday. That's the highest temperature this August, according to preliminary figures.

When cooler air started moving in on Sunday afternoon, the clash with the mini heatwave caused thunderstorms, prompting SMHI to issue a class-two (on a scale from one to three) warning.

Vocabulary

Sunday – söndag (note that days of the week are lower case in Sweden)

Saturday – lördag

heatwave – (en) värmebölja

tropical night – (en) tropisk natt

thunder – åska

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.

 
weatherswedish vocabulary
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Malmö shooting: what we know so far
  2. Swedish pilot and five others die in Norway helicopter crash
  3. Swedish king shares 'worry' over daylight shootings
  4. Swedish word of the day: kvarn
  5. Divers find 500-year-old Danish beer barrels in Swedish wreck

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

New Malmö museum will focus on ‘democracy and migration’

Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.

More news

Discussion forum

01/09
Can time be explained?
01/09
India once again shows how it deals with migration
01/09
Gjeebes you are right
31/08
Suicide bomber rewards.
30/08
Help: forgot windows password
29/08
Work Permit Extension
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/08
Job in bar part time/full time
27/08
English Speaking Creative Job Wanted
25/08
Nice 71sqm, 2.5-room apartment in 30 mins from T-Centralen
23/08
How can i fix my towel radiator
23/08
Apartment wanted for next summer (2020)
20/08
Looking for a 2/3 bedroom apartment in Lund or Malmö
View all notices
Post a new notice