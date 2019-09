The plan is part of a 2.2 billion kronor ($227 million) boost for rural areas of Sweden, put forward by the Centre Party with the Liberals and Social Democrat-Green government as part of the autumn budget.

It means that residents of municipalities that are part of Sweden's so-called regional development areas A and B, which include almost all of northern regions Norrland, Dalarna and parts of Värmland and Dalsland.

These are generally areas where many towns often struggle with challenges such as depopulation, high local taxes and dwindling welfare services, and are therefore eligible for regional development aid to boost growth.

The tax cuts will affect only municipalities that are fully within the administrative borders of the regional development areas, which excludes urban areas such as Sundsvall, Umeå, Luleå, Falun and Borlänge.

READ ALSO:

Municipalities eligible for the cuts will see residents' tax bills cut by up to 137 kronor a month from January 1st. The reduction is in turn estimated to bring 1.35 billion kronor less in annual tax revenue to the state's coffers.

The proposal, announced by the Centre Party on Wednesday, also includes a 200 million kronor investment into road and railway maintenance, 150 million kronor for broadband infrastructure upgrades, a 191 million kronor boost for agriculture and 85 million kronor to support rural media.

Traditionally part of the opposition, the Centre and Liberal parties have teamed up with the governing Social Democrats and Greens to work on the autumn budget, as agreed in a cross-bloc deal struck in January.

Scroll down for a full list of the municipalities in line for tax breaks.

READ ALSO: What does Sweden's government deal mean for internationals?



Centre Party leader Annie Lööf presented the proposal on Wednesday. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Regional development area A:

Arjeplog, Arvidsjaur, Berg, Bjurholm, Boden, Bräcke, Dorotea, Gällivare, Haparanda, Härjedalen, Jokkmokk, Kalix, Kiruna, Krokom, Ljusdal, Lycksele, Malung-Sälen, Malå, Mora, Norsjö, Orsa, Pajala, Ragunda, Sollefteå, Sorsele, Storuman, Strömsund, Torsby, Vansbro, Vilhelmina, Vindeln, Ånge, Åre, Åsele, Älvdalen, Älvsbyn, Östersund, Överkalix and Övertorneå.

Regional development area B:

Arvika, Avesta, Bengtsfors, Bollnäs, Dals-Ed, Eda, Filipstad, Färgelanda, Gagnef, Hagfors, Hedemora, Hudiksvall, Härnösand, Kramfors, Leksand, Ludvika, Mellerud, Munkfors, Nordanstig, Nordmaling, Ockelbo, Ovanåker, Piteå, Robertsfors, Rättvik, Skellefteå, Smedjebacken, Storfors, Sunne, Säffle, Säter, Söderhamn, Timrå, Vännäs, Åmål, Årjäng and Örnsköldsvik.