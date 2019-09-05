Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden's central bank keeps interest rate low amid trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 September 2019
12:22 CEST+02:00
riksbankcentral bankstefan ingvesmoneyinterest raterepobrexit

Share this article

Sweden's central bank keeps interest rate low amid trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty
Stefan Ingves, head of Sweden's central bank. Photo: Karin Wesslén/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 September 2019
12:22 CEST+02:00
Sweden's central bank said on Thursday that its interest rate, which has stayed below a historic zero since the beginning of 2015, will remain unchanged for now amid global uncertainty.

"GDP growth abroad, which has been strong for several years, has now slowed and is expected in the coming years to be approximately in line with a historical average," said the Riksbank in a statement.

The bank said it would stick with plans announced in July to raise the country's key interest rate, the repo, later this year. However, it also downplayed future expectations, and said it would raise the repo rate at a slower rate than previously predicted, with only a modest hike from -0.25 to -0.23 percent up ahead.

"During the year (...) sentiment has worsened, due in part to the trade conflict between the United States and China and the uncertainty surrounding the United Kingdom's exit from the EU," it said. "Market rates have fallen substantially and inflation expectations have also fallen, above all in the euro area."

READ ALSO: What the weak Swedish krona means for international workers

Sweden's weak krona got a boost from the announcement, with the currency growing 0.06-0.07 kronor against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday. Many observers had expected the Riksbank to completely abandon plans to raise the repo rate this year, as the rate of inflation is generally predicted to remain low.

READ ALSO: How Sweden's cost of living compares to the rest of Europe

The bank first took the landmark decision to slash the rate below zero in February 2015, hoping that the strategy would boost inflation to raise the price of everyday goods and services which had been stagnant in recent years, and therefore improve the Nordic nation's economic prospects.

It raised it from a record -0.50 to -0.25 in December last year as the inflation rate approached the target two percent, but it has since remained unchanged. The bank said it planned to raise it above zero in 2020.

Read the full Riksbank report here.

 
riksbankcentral bankstefan ingvesmoneyinterest raterepobrexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Buying an apartment in Sweden: 11 things to think about before you bid
  2. It will soon be possible to pay by Swish abroad
  3. What was that loud bang you heard in Stockholm yesterday?
  4. Cash boost: 850,000 people in Sweden are in line for a tax cut
  5. Record number of Brits become Swedish citizens – but hundreds are still waiting

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

New Malmö museum will focus on ‘democracy and migration’

Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.

More news

Discussion forum

02/09
Gjeebes you are right
02/09
Understanding broadband packages
02/09
Cost of ID card
01/09
Can time be explained?
01/09
India once again shows how it deals with migration
31/08
Suicide bomber rewards.
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

05/09
Looking for an Immigration Lawyer Sweden
04/09
Sweden's 1st Modi-support association
03/09
Wanted: Cleaner in Sollentuna/Helenelund
02/09
Looking for a room in Stockholm
29/08
Job in bar part time/full time
27/08
English Speaking Creative Job Wanted
View all notices
Post a new notice