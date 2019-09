The man was shot at around 9am in a building, but it is unclear if it happened inside an apartment or in the public staircase of an apartment building.

The man has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is currently unknown. However, he is said to have been able to communicate with police and ambulance staff.

The Swedish Bar Association confirmed on Friday that one of its members had been shot.

However according to Swedish tabloids Aftonbladet and Expressen the police's immediate theory is that the shooting is not linked to his work as a lawyer – although that is also being investigated.

According to unconfirmed reports to Expressen, police are looking for a male suspect who is still at large. They are also looking for a woman who they want to bring in for questioning.

Police confirmed at 11am that they are treating the shooting as an isolated incident that is not believed to be connected to any other recent violent crimes.

More to come