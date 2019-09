Olsson Lilja was shot and injured on Friday last week on the island of Kungsholmen in central Stockholm.

His law firm thanked everyone for their support in a statement on Sunday.

"Henrik Olsson Lilja is feeling well under the circumstances. His ambition is to come back (to work) in full health in the near future. This is the only comment we can make at this time," said the law firm.

"Henrik and the agency want to thank everyone who has shown their support."

The lawyer was fired on several times outside the apartment where he lives as he headed out to work at around 9am on Friday. Swedish media reported he was hit in the chest, head and abdomen.

Lilja was taken to hospital after calling emergency services and was said to have been able to communicate with police and ambulance staff, passing on information that could be helpful.

The shooter, described by witnesses as a man who sped off in a black SUV, was still at large on Monday.

Police are treating the shooting as an isolated incident and do not suspect it is connected to Olsson Lilja's work as a criminal lawyer or to any other recent violent criminal incidents in Sweden or organized crime.

A woman, a former associate judge who had been banned from contacting Olsson Lilja, is currently being held on suspicion of instigating the murder attempt by hiring a hit man. According to court documents seen by The Local, she has on a previous occasion been sentenced for violently resisting a police officer.

According to Swedish law, the prosecutor has until noon on Monday to decide whether to release her or ask a court to remand her in custody.

Lilja was initially on ASAP Rocky's legal team when the rapper was handed a suspended sentence last month over a June street brawl before handing over to another lawyer Slobodan Jovicic.