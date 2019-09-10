Weather warning as torrential rain batters southern Sweden

<p>The rain passed through Gothenburg on the west coast and the Dalsland and Värmland regions on Tuesday morning before moving on to Norway.</p><p>But it was expected to return later on Tuesday, heading back via southern Sweden before reaching the Baltic Sea island of Gotland in the evening.</p><p>National weather agency SMHI issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the southern Skåne region, warning of thunderstorms and more than 35 millimetres of torrential rain in three hours.</p><p>Meanwhile, Stockholm was set for a fairly calm day with temperatures of up to 20C, and the northern Norrland region was also predicted to have a day of normal autumn weather.</p><p><strong>SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190613/swedish-word-of-the-day-skyfall">Skyfall</a></strong></p>