In Pictures: Flooding after torrential rain lashes Gothenburg

<p>Around 35 millimetres of rain fell in Kållered south of Gothenburg in less than 24 hours on Tuesday evening, said meteorologists at Sweden's national weather agency SMHI.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171018/how-to-talk-about-the-weather-in-swedish-vocabulary-language">How to talk about the weather in Swedish</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171018/how-to-talk-about-the-weather-in-swedish-vocabulary-language" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568198404_weather2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></a><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Adam Ihse/TT</span></i></p><p>Roads and car parks were flooded, and the E6 motorway that runs past the Ikea store in the suburb remained closed in northbound direction on Wednesday morning.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568198956_weather5.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i><span style="font-size: 10px;">Photo: Adam Ihse/TT</span></i></p><p>Traffic authorities said they had to wait to open the northbound lane until the water subsided, which could take until Wednesday afternoon.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568198827_weather4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Adam Ihse/TT</span></i></p><p>Several trains were also cancelled on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian tunnel under the tracks at Kållered was flooded.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190613/swedish-word-of-the-day-skyfall">'Skyfall' is The Local's Swedish word of the day</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190613/swedish-word-of-the-day-skyfall" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568198586_weather3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></a><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Adam Ihse/TT</span></i></p><p>More rain was forecast for the Gothenburg region later on Wednesday, said national weather agency SMHI.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190910/weather-warning-as-torrential-rain-batters-southern-sweden">Weather warning as rain batters southern Sweden</a></strong></p>