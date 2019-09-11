Panic at Swedish pre-school after child brings grenade to class

<p>The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.</p><p>A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.</p><p>Police officers were able to determine it was a "dangerous" grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.</p><p>They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralized the ammunition at the scene several hours later.</p><p>"We don't know how bad the damages would have been" if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.</p>