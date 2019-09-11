Sweden's news in English

Panic at Swedish pre-school after child brings grenade to class

11 September 2019
File photo of police cordons. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
11 September 2019
The national bomb squad was called out to a Swedish pre-school after a young child brought in a grenade he found on a military firing range to show his friends.

The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.

A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.

Police officers were able to determine it was a "dangerous" grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.

They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralized the ammunition at the scene several hours later.

"We don't know how bad the damages would have been" if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.

 
