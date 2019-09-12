Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

More women than men are unemployed in Sweden – and foreigners are the worst off

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 September 2019
09:05 CEST+02:00
unemploymentjobscareersarbetsförmedlingen

Share this article

More women than men are unemployed in Sweden – and foreigners are the worst off
Sweden's employment agency Arbetsförmedlingen. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 September 2019
09:05 CEST+02:00
More women than men are unemployed in Sweden, according to new figures.

After a long period of falling steadily, Sweden's unemployment rate remained on the rise in August, with almost 350,000 people classed as unemployed. That's 8,000 more than in the same month last year.

Among women, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent at the end of August, compared to 6.9 percent for men. This summer is the first time since 2011 that the unemployment rate is higher for women than for men.

A major part of the reason is the overall slowdown in the Swedish economy, after a couple of years of booming finances, and foreign-born women with little or no education are the worst affected.

READ ALSO:

The number of women who have been unemployed for more than 12 months has also increased in Sweden by 1,500 in a year to 74,000. Foreign-born women with a low level of education make up almost the entire increase, according to national job agency Arbetsförmedlingen, which is behind the statistics.

Around 1,800 people were let go in August, fewer than the monthly average of 3,800 in the past year.

 
Jobs in Sweden
unemploymentjobscareersarbetsförmedlingen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Essential Swedish: How to talk about the weather with the locals
  2. Essential guide: What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden
  3. What are my rights if a flight is cancelled or delayed?
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to unveil giant bronze statue of himself in Malmö
  5. How does Sweden's criminal justice system work?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

12/09
Energy consumption in Sweden
11/09
Salsa Dance in English
11/09
Is this enough money?
10/09
Finding your folkboksföd date
09/09
Gjeebes you are right
09/09
India once again shows how it deals with migration
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/09
Need help with your dog?
10/09
Desk space in shared office available in central Lund
09/09
Looking for business partner for online ecommerce shop
06/09
Job Seeker
05/09
English and French baby sitter with previous experience
05/09
Looking for an Immigration Lawyer Sweden
View all notices
Post a new notice