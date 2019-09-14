Swedish far-right council votes to stop flying Pride flag

<div>In a vote on Thursday evening, city councillors representing the ruling four-party coalition of Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, Moderates and the local SoL party, ruled that the flag should no longer be hoisted. </div><div>"For us tradition is important and I know that many of our older citizens share that feeling," Louise Erixon, the local leader of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats and Åkesson's long-term partner, told the local <a href="http://www.blt.se/solvesborg/samstyret-stoppar-prideflaggan/">Blekinge Läns Tidning</a> newspaper. </div><div>Nicolas Westrup, the party's group leader, said that it was wrong to fly a political symbol outside the council offices. </div><div>"This is a flag which should not be hanging on our flagpoles," he said. "The pride flag has been political from the start. Should we hoist other political flags on our flagpoles?" '</div><div>The Sweden Democrats in the neighbouring town of Ronneby also want to ban the flag. </div><div>The gay pride organisation in the nearby city of Karlskrona said that the decision was a "disturbing development", and announced that they would next year hold a pride parade in Solvesborg for the first time in response. </div><div>The decision has also split Sweden's centre-right Moderate Party, with Filippa Reinfeldt, the party's spokesperson on HBTQ issues criticising it as "inappropriate". </div><div>"If the decision concerns the Pride Flag, it is absolutely inappropriate and is not in keeping with the Moderate party's position."</div><div>"I see the Pride flag as a symbol of freedom and the right to be and love who you want." </div><div>Sophia Ahlin, the Moderate politician who runs the Pride organisation in the local Blekinge county, said she aimed to protest the decision at the party's regional and national level.</div><div>"This is a decision which goes completely against what the Moderate Party stands for in the question of equal rights," she said. "The decision is not rooted in a wish to bring order to the local flag policy. The fundamental idea instead seems to be to stop Pride," she said. </div><div>"I think it is serious that we have members who openly work against diversity and openness." </div>