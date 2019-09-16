Strong winds wreak havoc as first autumn storm of the year batters Sweden

National weather agency SMHI issued a class-one weather alert (the least serious kind on a scale from one to three) as winds of up to 93 kilometres per hour battered the Västra Götaland region on Sunday.

Buses replaced trains between Strömstad and Uddevalla and trains were also cancelled between Varberg and Borås. They were not set to start running again until 10am on Monday.

Two ferry departures between Gothenburg and Fredrikshamn were also cancelled on Sunday, the Uddevalla Bridge closed to heavy traffic and trees blocked several roads across western Sweden.

Stockholm on the east coast also got its share of the windy weather. In the Jakobsberg suburb, scaffolding at a three-storey building blew down, injuring one man. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

In southern Stockholm a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being hit over the head by a tree that fell over. He only received minor injuries, reported the Expressen newspaper.

A class-one weather warning for strong winds at sea was still in place off the coasts of western and eastern Sweden on Monday.

It was described in Swedish media as the first autumn storm of the year and the weather is expected to start feeling increasingly autumnal from now on. Temperatures of up to 15-16C are in store for southern Sweden in the next few days, but the weather will be unpredictable, with sun, rain and wind.

In the next fortnight, the colder temperatures that have already spread across northern Sweden will continue further south. So wrap up warm and put the kettle on: autumn is coming.