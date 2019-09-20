Stockholm stock market climbs to all-time high

<p>Stockholm's OMXS index rose 0.04 on Thursday and closed at 630.4, a historically high level. It broke a previous record set in April.</p><p>Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca led the way – steaming ahead by 2.6 percent.</p><p>Sweden's major banks also received a boost when the US Federal Reserved indicated it would not cut interest rates further this year.</p><p>Swedbank gained up to 1.7 percent, Nordea 1.3 percent and SEB and Handelsbanken 0.1 percent.</p><p>Swedish steel giant SSAB went in the opposite direction, falling 3.3 percent after US Steel late on Wednesday warned of worse results ahead.</p><p>European markets were also buoyant on Thursday. Paris' CAC40 index gained 0.7 percent, London's FTSE 0.6 percent and DAX in Frankfurt 0.5 percent.</p>