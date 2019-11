Nationally, prices for both detached homes and apartments in Sweden rose by around one percent in October, according to seasonally adjusted figures by analyst firm Valueguard.

In Stockholm, apartment prices rose by one percent half-way into November, while the market cooled down in Gothenburg, falling by one percent in the first half of the month.

The apartment figures apply to those sold as bostadsrätter, a Swedish housing association model where members own the building and have the right to live in their respective apartments indefinitely.

It is one of the main forms of home ownership in Sweden, where in practice any apartment will either be a hyresrätt (rented accommodation) or bostadsrätt (owned accommodation).

The housing market is showing new signs of life after a couple of years of stagnation followed years of sharply rising prices. Ten percent more apartment sales were carried out in October compared to both 2018 and 2017, according to Valueguard.

In one year, apartment prices have risen by 2 to 3 percent in Sweden's three biggest cities – Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö – with the latter experiencing the sharpest increase.

Prices for detached homes increased 3.5 to 4.5 percent in the same period, with Gothenburg topping the list.

Vocabulary

detached house – (en) villa

apartment – (en) lägenhet

house – (ett) hus

home – (ett) hem

price – (ett) pris (this is also the Swedish word for 'prize')

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.