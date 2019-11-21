Scientist forced to leave Sweden over employer's job ad error
21 November 2019
13:51 CET+01:00
13:51 CET+01:00
Jin-yu Lu was asked to return to Taiwan after six years studying and working in Sweden. Photo: Private
21 November 2019
13:51 CET+01:00
Why you are insisting that is something is wrong with Migrationsverket. It is not to blame Migrationsverket, you should blame employer. In most cases employer and employee agree on employment before announce. Both employee and employer in such cases are trying to bypass the law. There was a reason for law, having announced employment case in the Swedish Public Employment Agency. It is because people make sure all employment announcements are accessible to them and they do not miss them. Employer can announce the employment to any other websites, etc.