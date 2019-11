How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I just turned 30 and moved to Stockholm in May to live with my boyfriend. My days typically begin with yoga and/or meditation followed by breakfast. As a freelance writer, I spend quite a few hours during the day writing for clients from either home, a café, or the library. I'll often wander around town a bit while I'm out, too. Evenings are usually pretty quiet for us, consisting of a good meal and great conversation.

When and why did you move to your neighbourhood?

We moved to Bandhagen in September. Jakob had previously lived in Uppsala, but we thought being close to Stockholm would be a better fit for us for now.

What do you love the most about your neighbourhood?

Bandhagen is quiet and close to many small forests and trails. I love being able to walk through the forest whenever I feel called to. At the same time, getting into the city is incredibly quick and easy.

What annoys you the most about your neighbourhood?

While I do love how quiet it is here, it's a catch-22 because I would also love if there were more cafés, shops, and services in the neighbourhood. I travel into the city most days as Bandhagen is just a bit limited.

How should I spend a day in your city?

A great day in Bandhagen and Stockholm would consist of taking a walk along some of the nearby forest trails, followed by a short train/subway ride into town. I'd then suggest grabbing a light lunch somewhere before visiting Fotografiska, a fantastic photography museum on the water. Walking through Gamla Stan would be my next suggested stop, and maybe sitting down somewhere cozy for fika.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your neighbourhood?

Not quite a fun fact, but it feels like Bandhagen is really a hidden gem. When searching for a home through Stockholm's queue system, we were pleasantly surprised to find that a place in Bandhagen was much easier to land than some of the other suburbs. So I guess not everyone knows that it's as quaint and cozy as it is!

