The Local and its journalists Emma Löfgren and Catherine Edwards were nominated in two categories for the award, which was handed out by job-matching firm Lernia and Swedish news magazine Fokus on Thursday, but lost out in a tough field to Mahmoud Agha and KB Mosaik.

Mahmoud Agha won the prize for best non-Swedish journalistic contribution in Sweden, "for his commitment and journalistic work on raising social issues, such as integration, for the Arabic-speaking parts of the population" as founder and editor-in-chief of Al Kompis, Sweden's largest independent newssite in Arabic.

The prefix Al means 'the' in Arabic and kompis is the Swedish word for 'friend'. Their audience is mainly Arabic-speakers in Sweden, but they also publish articles in Swedish, Farsi, Somali and Tigrinya.

"We work a lot with social media and want to be close to our readers and followers. Like a friend," Agha said as he received the award on stage at the Wetterling Gallery in Stockholm.

KB Mosaik, a monthly newspaper in Arabic, English and simple Swedish, took home the award for best medium or platform that discusses integration in a constructive way.

It is published by regional newspaper Kristianstadsbladet and is handed out to, among others, libraries and Swedish for Immigrants schools in southern Swedish region Skåne.

It was "nominated for having facilitated the integration of immigrants in Skåne through informative journalism on the web, in print and through gatherings".

Congratulations to Mahmoud Agha and KB Mosaik from The Local, and a special thank you to our readers and Members, both those reading from home and those who came to celebrate with us last night.

Here are all the nominees:

Best non-Swedish journalistic contribution in Sweden

Abdelaziz Maaloum. Nominated for his radio reports on SR Radio Sweden Arabic.

Catherine Edwards and Emma Löfgren. Nominated for raising awareness of underreported social issues and for their ability to highlight new arrivals' stories in the public debate.

Mahmoud Agha. Nominated for his commitment and journalistic work on raising social issues, such as integration, for the Arabic-speaking parts of the population.

Best medium, platform or forum that in a language other than Swedish discusses integration in a constructive way

KB Mosaik. Nominated for having facilitated the integration of immigrants in Skåne through informative journalism on the web, in print and through gatherings.

The Local. Nominated for reporting with grit on important social issues for an English-speaking audience.

Sameradion. Nominated for delivering community journalism through hard work and a never-ending love for the Sami language.