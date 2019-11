The USA has for some time proposed introducing new car tariffs against the EU.

Swedish ambassador to the USA, Karin Olofsdotter, said that, if introduced, the tariffs would damage the labour market both in Sweden and the US.

"It isn't acceptable, we believe. If it was introduced, which the president has threatened to do, we would lose a great number of jobs in Sweden and probably quite a lot of jobs would be lost in the USA too since these are global companies," the ambassador said during a university visit.

Sweden's hope is that the EU will reach a deal with the USA on the subject, but Olofsdotter did not appear optimistic that this was likely.

"I can't say that the trade talks are going too well. We are not even close. If there's a trade war between the EU and USA, that will affect defence and security," she was reported by the university newspaper Daily Collegian as saying.

Meanwhile, Politico reports that Trump is considering using the same tactics against EU as have been used with China. This involves a rarely used law from 1974 which allows investigations against trade partners which are seen as aggravating American commerce.

"There is no reason to impose this against the EU, or to use this type of tool. Rather, we hope that the EU and USA can reach some kind of agreement," said Olofsdotter.