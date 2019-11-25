Sweden's news in English

Police officer stabbed during raid in central Sweden

TT/The Local
25 November 2019
08:09 CET+01:00
Police officer stabbed during raid in central Sweden
File photo of Swedish police: Johan Nilsson / TT
25 November 2019
08:09 CET+01:00
A man is suspected of attempted murder after stabbing a police officer in an apartment in central Sweden.

Police entered the property in Älvdalen, Dalarna after a report that a man had threatened his family members with a knife.

When they arrived, the suspect attacked the police officers and one was stabbed in the shoulder. The police officer was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not described as serious.

During the raid, the suspect was also injured when a police officer shot at his leg.

He then barricaded himself in the apartment, but shortly after that he was detained and taken to hospital. The rest of the family members were evacuated with no injuries.

The man is now suspected of attempted murder in relation to the attack on the police officer, and police press spokesperson Mats Öhman said "he will also be investigated for the other suspected crimes". 

A routine internal investigation has also been opened, as is normally the case when a police officer uses their service weapon against a person.

"Violence against police employees is completely unacceptable. My thoughts go to our colleague who was injured," said national police chief Anders Thornberg in an online statement.

"Being a police officer is not a risk-free profession, but as an employer we do all we can to minimize the risks and to equip police so that the consequences of any incident are as minimal as possible," he said. 

 

 
