That's an increase of 50 percent compared to 2014, reports public radio Sveriges Radio.

And the actual figure may even be higher, because not all of Sweden's 311 local and regional councils were able to state their exact parking fee revenue when approached by the broadcaster.

A third of the money goes to Stockholm City, which made 804 million kronor ($83.7 million) in parking charges last year.

"That's a lot of money in parking fees, but the purpose is to regulate traffic. We know that we have to have these levels in order for it to have any kind of effect on the parked cars," Daniel Helldén, a Green Party councillor with responsibility for traffic in Stockholm, told Sveriges Radio.

More than two out of three local and regional councils do not have any fees at all – of 292 respondents, only 89 said they charge for parking in their town.

DRIVING IN SWEDEN: The best winter driving tips to stay safe on the road

Vocabulary

parking fee – (en) parkeringsavgift

traffic – trafik

car – (en) bil

money – pengar

revenue – intäkt

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.