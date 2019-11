The Local Sweden launched a Book Club earlier this year to help our readers learn about Sweden through reading. Our meetups are a chance to chat about the book, as well as the issues and questions it raised for you.

Our fifth and final event is taking place at the English Bookshop in Södermalm, after work from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, December 12th.

In November we read Faceless Killers by Nordic Noir master Henning Mankell, and in December we'll be diving into the non-fiction Fishing in Utopia: Sweden and the Future that Disappeared by Andrew Brown.

If you didn't get a chance to read the books but still want to chat with fellow bookworms, you're very welcome to join.

The event is free but places are limited, so please sign up HERE.

We look forward to meeting you there.