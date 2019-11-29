First snow of the season falls in Stockholm

Sweden's national weather agency SMHI issued a class-one warning (the least serious alert on a scale from one to three) for central Sweden late on Thursday, including the Uppsala, Stockholm, Västmanland, Örebro, Östergötland, northern Jönköping county and northern Västergötland regions.

It said at least five centimetres, or ten centimetres in some areas, of snow was expected to fall in the Swedish capital region and the surrounding areas between Thursday night and Friday until noon.



Snow in southern Stockholm on Friday morning. Photo: Lara Thordardottir/The Local

Meteorologists warned of drifting snow and slippery roads, and urged drivers to take care.

"The weather will be difficult during the snowfall. But also afterwards, when it clears up and gets colder, and roads that have got wet during the snowfall freeze," SMHI's Malva Lindborg told TT.

Stockholm public transport operator SL urged commuters to plan their journey before setting out.

"It's the same old chestnut every year – the snow is here. Don't forget that you may need extra time. Plan your trip online or in the app," it said in a Facebook post on Thursday.



Snow in the Uppsala region on Friday morning. Photo: Emma Löfgren/The Local

But no matter where you live in Sweden, you can expect a lovely, crisp winter weekend.

"This weekend it will be colder and sunny across the country. In southern Sweden it will be around freezing or somewhat below freezing. In northern Sweden it will be properly cold, five or ten degrees below freezing and sunny," said Lindborg.

Vocabulary

morning – (en) morgon

the period of time before noon – (en) förmiddag

snow – snö

weather – (ett) väder

slippery – hal

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.