How do Sweden's Pisa school results compare to other countries?

<p>The <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20131203/sweden-slides-in-global-education-rank-pisa-students-schools" target="_blank">2013 edition of the survey was a wake-up call for Sweden</a>, which experienced a sharp drop in the results of 15-year-old students, pushing them below the OECD average and sparking debate about the country's schools.</p><p>But Tuesday's release of the 2018 Pisa ranking suggests that Swedish schools have further improved on a recovery that <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20161206/sweden-recovers-in-global-school-rankings-pisa">started with the 2016 edition</a>, with above-average scores in reading, mathematics and science.</p><p>The report notes that Sweden is back at levels observed in early rankings, despite a rapid increase in the proportion of immigrant students, who tend to score below native-born students, in recent years. In 2018 around 20 percent of students in Sweden had an immigrant background, up from 12 percent in 2009.</p><p>In reading performance, non-immigrant 15-year-old students outperformed immigrant students by 83 score points, or 54 score points if adjusting for the students' socio-economic background, suggesting that more work needs to be done to help integrate newly arrived students from other parts of the world.</p><p>"On average across OECD countries, 17 percent of [immigrant students] scored in the top quarter of reading performance in 2018. In Sweden, 10 percent of immigrant students performed at that level," notes the report.</p><p>So who performed the best globally?</p><p>In reading, 15-year-olds in non-OECD member China's provinces Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang received a mean score of 555 in reading, followed by Singapore (549) and Macao (525).</p><p>The same trio could be found top in mathematics (591, 569 and 558) and science (590, 551 and 544).</p><p>Their Swedish peers meanwhile received a score of 506 in reading, 502 in mathematics and 499 in science.</p><p>Reading was their strongest subject, with Swedish 15-year-olds the fifth best in Europe, behind Estonia, Finland, Ireland and Poland.</p><p>Out of the Nordic countries, Finland scored the highest in reading (520) and science (522), and Denmark clinched the top spot in mathematics (509).</p><p>The OECD average was 487 in reading, and 489 in mathematics and science.</p>