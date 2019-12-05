SAS pays price for pilot strikes with worst results in five years

<p>The company's turnover for financial year 2018/19 is 794 million Swedish kronor, 1.3 billion kronor lower than last year, Swedish news agency TT reports.</p><p>"There will be a lot of challenges to deal with in the future," SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson told TT.</p><p>The figures come from results published on Thursday by the airline, which describes them as unsatisfactory.</p><p>"We are satisfied with the fourth quarter, but for the whole year we can be dissatisfied," SAS Denmark director Simon Pauck Hansen told Ritzau.</p><p>The Danish news agency notes that the results are the worst for the company for five years.</p><p>"(The results are) due to the weak Swedish krona, high oil prices and strikes. That has affected our results negatively," Hansen added.</p><p>SAS pilots went on strike for seven days in April and May, costing the company an estimated 635 million kronor (450 million Danish kroner).</p><p>The strikes, a result of disagreement between pilots and SAS over wages and working hours, caused 4,000 cancellations. A total of 370,000 passengers chose to travel with other airlines or not at all.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190503/analysis-what-impact-will-the-sas-strike-have-on-the-airlines-future-and-ticket-prices">ANALYSIS: What impact will the SAS strike have on the airline's future (and ticket prices)?</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190502/the-sas-airline-strike-in-numbers">In numbers: The impact of the seven-day SAS strike</a></strong></li></ul><p>SAS confirmed on Thursday that the poor results would necessitate the company to make savings.</p><p>That could mean reductions to administrative staff, although SAS said any decision is yet to be made in this regard.</p><p>"We are an industry which must make ongoing adjustments to improve efficiency to keep up with competitors," Hansen said.</p><p>"We will continue to do this in the future," he added.</p><p>Although 2020 is expected to be challenging, the company is bullish about its prospects.</p><p>"We expect the saturation we've seen signs of in 2019 to continue," Hansen said.</p><p>"It's a more uncertain market and we're unsure how great demand from passengers will be.</p><p>"We don't expect a reduction in passengers, but growth won't be so big," he added.</p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; min-height: 14.0px}</style>