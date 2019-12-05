Six essential articles to help you navigate life in Sweden

We've put together a little extra reading featuring popular articles focused on living in Sweden.

Housing

Whether you've moved to Sweden to study or are about to get kicked out of your third short sublet in a year, The Local's ultimate guide to tackling one of the trickiest rental markets in Europe will help you out.

How to navigate Sweden's crazy rental market

Raising a family in Sweden

Raising a child in more than one language also raises a lot of questions, from which languages to use when, to what to do if the child refuses to respond. Luckily, Sweden is a great place for bringing up bilingual children. The Local spoke to experts to get advice on exactly how to do it.

How to raise bilingual children in Sweden and the pitfalls to avoid

Careers in Sweden

Personal networks account for a lot of career opportunities in Sweden, which makes the job-hunt a daunting task for foreigners. But with the right CV and cover letter, you can impress hiring managers and secure your dream job in Sweden – here's how.

How to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter



What do your fellow readers say about Sweden?



Sweden has been relying on foreign workers to plug its skills shortage for years, and the country is known both for an enviable work-life balance and for bureaucracy that can complicate work permit applications. The Local asked our readers about their experiences as international workers in Sweden: the good, the bad, and what the country can do to improve.

What working in Sweden is REALLY like?



Learning Swedish



Work these words into your conversations in Swedish and you'll sound fluent in no time.



Faking fluency: Ten Swedish words that will help you sound like a local



Sweden Explained



People in Sweden are more likely to live alone than in any other country, with four out of ten households home to just one person. But what does this actually tell us about the Swedes? Perhaps not the things you'd expect.



Why do so many Swedes live alone?

