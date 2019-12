This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more Membership Exclusives here.

A total of 4,217 first-time work permit applications (arbetstillstånd) were sent to Sweden's Migration Agency last month and a decision was reached in 4,186 cases.

Of those, 3,066 people were successful.

In 646 of the approved cases, the applicant was moving to Sweden to work for a certified employer – companies that have already proved to the Migration Agency that they meet certain criteria (including a recurring need for non-EU hires and proof that they have fulfilled legal requirements in previous work permit cases) and for whom processing takes a maximum of 20 days.

So who did the work permits go to?

Most of them were given to family members of workers (1,490), followed by people coming to Sweden to work as employees (1,245). Family members, including spouses or registered partners, are typically included on a partner's work permit if they will also move to Sweden. If the main applicant has a job offer of over six months, their partner is also eligible for a work permit.

Four permits were handed to self-employed applicants, 73 to guest researchers and 245 to "others", which includes for example international interns or athletes.

Between January 1st and December 1st, most work permits were awarded to berry pickers and planters (6,162), IT architects, systems analysts and test managers (4,088), fast-food workers and food preparation assistants (1,056), cooks and cold-buffet managers (989), and engineering professionals (942).

Most of the applicants came from Thailand (6,488), India (4,695), Ukraine (1,088), China (841), Turkey (839), Iraq (593), United States (459), Iran (382), Brazil (353) and Pakistan (319).

These figures cover permits awarded by the Swedish Migration Agency as well as Swedish Embassies and Consulates, but do not include athletes, artists, au-pairs, self-employed, visiting researchers, trainees, holiday workers or relatives of employees.

In November there were 15,792 people waiting for an answer on their work permit application.

This article, based on the Migration Agency's statistics, is part of a monthly series for Members of The Local, in which we look at the number of Swedish residence permits granted to international workers. Do you find this article useful? Is there anything else we should be looking at? Please let us know.