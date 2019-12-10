Swedish Roxette star Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61

Marie Fredriksson. Photo: Suvad Mrkonjic/TT

Swedish pop legend Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away at the age of 61, her management team announced on Tuesday.

Fredriksson passed away on Monday morning, her managers Dimberg Jernberg Management confirmed.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9th, following a 17-year long battle with cancer," read a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Time goes by so quickly. It's not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share!" wrote Per Gessle, the other half of the world-famous duo.

"Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years."

Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002, but recovered in 2009. She reunited with Gessle in 2010, but just before the duo were set to kick off the final leg of a tour in 2016 her doctors advised her to quit touring due to health problems.

Formed in Halmstad in western Sweden, Roxette enjoyed their heyday in the 1980s, producing hits such as Listen To Your Heart, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love – the latter made famous in Hollywood blockbuster Pretty Woman in 1990.

They later gained a cult following all over the world, sold more than 75 million albums, released more than 50 singles, including four US Billboard number ones, making them one of Sweden's most successful bands.

Fredriksson, born in 1958 in the south of Sweden, also had a successful solo career, famous for her powerful, yet sensitive, voice and almost magnetic stage presence during live performances.

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them. But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met," added her management team.