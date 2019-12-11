Sweden's news in English
WATCH: How to make Lucia saffron buns like a pro
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 December 2019
12:07 CET+01:00
A Stockholm baker talked us through the saffron bun-making process. Photo: Tim Marringa/The Local
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 December 2019
12:07 CET+01:00
In Sweden, Lucia Day on December 13th is celebrated with music, candles, and sweet saffron buns. The Local visited bakery Gateau to get a hands-on lesson in making the perfect golden bun. Watch the video to learn from an expert baker.
