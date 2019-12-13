Which parts of Sweden will have a white Christmas this year?

The weather this December has been much milder than the seasonal averages, meaning that there's little chance of seeing snow in the south of the country.

Over the next week, temperatures are forecast to reach close to 10C in Skåne.

And in the northern inland parts of Sweden, it's set to be unusually warm too.

The typical December temperature in the Kiruna area is between -10C and -15C, where as this year the figures have only dropped below zero on a few occasions, and not yet below -10C.

According to SMHI, the milder weather is set to continue.

"It's mild for now, but there's a risk it will change," meteorologist Henrik Reimer said. "There may be quite sudden weather changes."

In Stockholm, temperatures are also set to stay above the usual seasonal average of 0C, with a forecast between 3-6C predicted for between now and Christmas.

But further north, there are signs that change is on the way with temperatures in Kiruna and several other areas set to fall to around -10C.

Most of Norrland will still see a white Christmas, while in the southern regions it's only Dalarna and northern Värmland which might get a coating of snow before the jultomte arrives.