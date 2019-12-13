Which parts of Sweden will have a white Christmas this year?

<p>The weather this December has been much milder than the seasonal averages, meaning that there's little chance of seeing snow in the south of the country.</p><p>Over the next week, temperatures are forecast to reach close to 10C in Skåne.</p><p>And in the northern inland parts of Sweden, it's set to be unusually warm too. </p><p>The typical December temperature in the Kiruna area is between -10C and -15C, where as this year the figures have only dropped below zero on a few occasions, and not yet below -10C.</p><p>According to SMHI, the milder weather is set to continue.</p><p>"It's mild for now, but there's a risk it will change," meteorologist Henrik Reimer said. "There may be quite sudden weather changes."</p><p>In Stockholm, temperatures are also set to stay above the usual seasonal average of 0C, with a forecast between 3-6C predicted for between now and Christmas.</p><p>But further north, there are signs that change is on the way with temperatures in Kiruna and several other areas set to fall to around -10C.</p><p>Most of Norrland will still see a white Christmas, while in the southern regions it's only Dalarna and northern Värmland which might get a coating of snow before the <i>jultomte</i> arrives.</p>