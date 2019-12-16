Stockholm's Fotografiska museum opens in New York

Fotografiska New York opened its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday.

The contemporary photography museum has become a must-do on many Stockholm itineraries since its opening in the Swedish capital at the start of the decade, and now its founders, brothers Jan and Per Broman, are bringing the concept to the US.

Fotografiska doesn't house any permanent exhibition, but instead plays host to rotating exhibitions. This not only allows it to showcase a wider variety of work but also to react to world events and stay relevant.

For example, after US President Donald Trump made inflammatory comments about "last night in Sweden" in 2017, wrongly implying that a criminal or terrorist incident had taken place, Fotografiska in Stockholm reacted with an exhibition inspired by the quote, showing photos of everyday life in Sweden from the country's top photographers.

One of the New York site's five first exhibitions is Thinking like a Mountain by Swedish photographer Helene Schmitz, which explores the dramatic changes to landscapes in Sweden and Iceland due to exploitation of their natural resources.

Alongside the exhibits, the New York location also houses a restaurant, bar and event rooms.

And the good news for those who have annual membership to the Stockholm location is that this is also valid for entry to the US site, as well as the Tallinn location which opened in the summer.

Vocabulary

for the first time -- för första gången

decade -- (ett) årtionde

exhibition -- (en) utställning

inspired by -- inspirerad av

membership -- (ett) medlemskap