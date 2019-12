"The actions will be moved around Sweden to the places where we think they are needed. In our plans, we're discussing Stockholm and maybe also Uppsala afterwards," national police chief Anders Thornberg told the Ekot radio programme.

The measures were introduced to Malmö under the name Operation Hoarfrost in order to reduce the number of explosions and shootings in Sweden and to increase the feeling of public safety.

In Uppsala, Thornberg said the main targeted area would be the Gottsunda neighbourhood where national police spent part of last week patrolling.

"I met gangs there who started coming to the centre at three in the afternoon, who didn't show respect for anything, who were behaving inconsiderately," the police chief said.

Under Operation Hoarfrost, 40 people have already been arrested in Malmö, with local police saying that they have also identified many more potential suspects.