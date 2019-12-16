Ten essential words that explain Christmas in Sweden

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181210/swedish-word-of-the-day-jul"><strong>Jul</strong></a></p><p>The festive season is well and truly upon us, so what better time to take a look at the Swedish word for Christmas? <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181210/swedish-word-of-the-day-jul">Click here to read more</a></i></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: jul <a href="https://t.co/bCyjWl3e2I">https://t.co/bCyjWl3e2I</a> <a href="https://t.co/N4HLBzhMSP">pic.twitter.com/N4HLBzhMSP</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1072091077773914113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181218/swedish-word-of-the-day-julklapp">Julklapp</a></strong></p><p>Our early Christmas gift to you is this festive word: en julklapp means 'a Christmas present'. <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181218/swedish-word-of-the-day-julklapp">Click here to read more</a></i></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: julklapp <a href="https://t.co/264ea8yNMb">https://t.co/264ea8yNMb</a> <a href="https://t.co/HYKfqvLfjE">pic.twitter.com/HYKfqvLfjE</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1075034480937644032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181219/swedish-word-of-the-day-snapsvisa"><strong>Snapsvisa</strong></a></p><p>With just a few days to go until Christmas, this Swedish word will help you navigate your next julbord or Christmas party. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181219/swedish-word-of-the-day-snapsvisa"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: snapsvisa <a href="https://t.co/FqEel9GRWu">https://t.co/FqEel9GRWu</a> <a href="https://t.co/MkzoRwTBaP">pic.twitter.com/MkzoRwTBaP</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1075406076676235264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181220/swedish-word-of-the-day-prinskorv"><strong>Prinskorv</strong></a></p><p>This is one of the key players in the julbord buffet. But what's so princely about these small savoury snacks, and where does the word come from in the first place? <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181220/swedish-word-of-the-day-prinskorv">Click here to read more</a></i></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: prinskorv <a href="https://t.co/eHUsvP54E8">https://t.co/eHUsvP54E8</a> <a href="https://t.co/lcTBboKRIt">pic.twitter.com/lcTBboKRIt</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1075633844517199872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181221/swedish-word-of-the-day-pumla"><strong>Pumla</strong></a></p><p>This is a festive Swedish word that might just spark a lively debate around the julbord. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181221/swedish-word-of-the-day-pumla"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: pumla <a href="https://t.co/yNA82UVSMt">https://t.co/yNA82UVSMt</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMy5OAvgl7">pic.twitter.com/eMy5OAvgl7</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1076154319341203457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 21, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181223/swedish-word-of-the-day-uppesittarkvall"><strong>Uppesittarkväll</strong></a></p><p>Did you know that the Swedes have a special name for the night before the night before Christmas? <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181223/swedish-word-of-the-day-uppesittarkvall">Click here to read more</a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="sv">Swedish word of the day: uppesittarkväll <a href="https://t.co/tutYThQGPa">https://t.co/tutYThQGPa</a> <a href="https://t.co/2bLiejTJ2P">pic.twitter.com/2bLiejTJ2P</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1076734671071789056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181224/swedish-word-of-the-day-jultomte">Jultomte</a></strong></p><p>'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, Swedish-learners were wondering, 'where does the word jultomte come from, anyway?' <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181224/swedish-word-of-the-day-jultomte"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: jultomte <a href="https://t.co/t5Vw14Y1Xv">https://t.co/t5Vw14Y1Xv</a> <a href="https://t.co/ovckVpU1vC">pic.twitter.com/ovckVpU1vC</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1077112668123590657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181226/swedish-word-of-the-day-annandag-jul"><strong>Annandag jul</strong></a></p><p>On the second day of Christmas, The Local gave to you, the story behind the Swedish word for the second day of Christmas. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181226/swedish-word-of-the-day-annandag-jul"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: annandag jul <a href="https://t.co/CSKqk2PCxk">https://t.co/CSKqk2PCxk</a> <a href="https://t.co/SgDCDYahxD">pic.twitter.com/SgDCDYahxD</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1077822340078026752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181227/swedish-word-of-the-day-mellandagar"><strong>Mellandagar</strong></a></p><p>You know those odd few days between Christmas and New Year when time seems to lose all meaning and your diet consists mainly of Christmas leftovers and chocolate? In Swedish, there's a word for them. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181227/swedish-word-of-the-day-mellandagar"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Swedish word of the day: mellandagar <a href="https://t.co/86eLuwY7n1">https://t.co/86eLuwY7n1</a> <a href="https://t.co/93zddeUiB4">pic.twitter.com/93zddeUiB4</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1078199550181990400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 27, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181123/swedish-word-of-the-day-glgg"><strong>Glögg</strong></a></p><p>It's fun to say, and more fun to drink. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181123/swedish-word-of-the-day-glgg"><i>Click here to read more</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Today's word of the day is glögg. Fun to say, fun to drink, fun to learn about its etymology, am I right<a href="https://t.co/VpuuBPp4XB">https://t.co/VpuuBPp4XB</a></p>— Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) <a href="https://twitter.com/CatJREdwards/status/1065985081213362176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 23, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>We hope you enjoyed this collection of some of the Christmassy words from our Swedish Word of the Day series. To learn more phrases to help you survive the holidays, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171221/the-words-and-phrases-you-need-to-know-to-survive-a-swedish-christmas">here's another handy article</a>.</strong></p>