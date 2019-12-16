Sweden's news in English

Ten essential words that explain Christmas in Sweden

16 December 2019
word of the daychristmaslanguagelearning swedish

Ten essential words that explain Christmas in Sweden
Learning a new language is almost as exciting as Christmas. Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se
16 December 2019
'Tis the season to be jolly and brush up on your Swedish vocabulary with a whole bunch of new words to describe the festive season.

Jul

The festive season is well and truly upon us, so what better time to take a look at the Swedish word for Christmas? Click here to read more

Julklapp

Our early Christmas gift to you is this festive word: en julklapp means 'a Christmas present'. Click here to read more

Snapsvisa

With just a few days to go until Christmas, this Swedish word will help you navigate your next julbord or Christmas party. Click here to read more

Prinskorv

This is one of the key players in the julbord buffet. But what's so princely about these small savoury snacks, and where does the word come from in the first place? Click here to read more

Pumla

This is a festive Swedish word that might just spark a lively debate around the julbord. Click here to read more

Uppesittarkväll

Did you know that the Swedes have a special name for the night before the night before Christmas? Click here to read more

Jultomte

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, Swedish-learners were wondering, 'where does the word jultomte come from, anyway?' Click here to read more

Annandag jul

On the second day of Christmas, The Local gave to you, the story behind the Swedish word for the second day of Christmas. Click here to read more

Mellandagar

You know those odd few days between Christmas and New Year when time seems to lose all meaning and your diet consists mainly of Christmas leftovers and chocolate? In Swedish, there's a word for them. Click here to read more

Glögg

It's fun to say, and more fun to drink. Click here to read more

We hope you enjoyed this collection of some of the Christmassy words from our Swedish Word of the Day series. To learn more phrases to help you survive the holidays, here's another handy article.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

