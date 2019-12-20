<div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="221934" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="221934" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/221934?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?"><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?</strong></h2><p> </p><p> </p><p>From decorations to Donald Duck, do you know the traditions that make up the festive season in Sweden?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>A sure sign that the Christmas season has begun is when a giant straw goat is erected in the Swedish town of Gävle. But it doesn't always make it through the holidays. How many times has the unlucky goat been destroyed?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2>Which of these festive treats was first invented in Sweden?</h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>When is Swedish Christmas officially over?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>'</strong><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Dopparedan' is an alternative name given to which festive day?</span></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Watching Disney's Kalle Anka (Donald Duck) Christmas special is a must-do on Christmas Eve in Sweden. But what time is it shown on TV?</strong></h2></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>Oh dear, looks like you need to brush up on your Swedish Christmas traditions.</strong></h2><p> </p><p>At least it's an excuse to eat pepparkakor and candy! Why not try the quiz again and see if you can do better?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Not bad!</strong></h2><p> </p><p>You know Swedish Christmas pretty well, congratulations and god jul.</p></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Perfect score!</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Impressive stuff. Worth celebrating with a glass of <em style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">glögg?</em></p></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p>