QUIZ: How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?

<section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> From decorations to Donald Duck, do you know the traditions that make up the festive season in Sweden?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿A sure sign that the Christmas season has begun is when a giant straw goat is erected in the Swedish town of Gävle. But it doesn't always make it through the holidays. How many times has the unlucky goat been destroyed?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> Which of these festive treats was first invented in Sweden?</h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿When is Swedish Christmas officially over?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>'</strong><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Dopparedan' is an alternative name given to which festive day?</span></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Watching Disney's Kalle Anka (Donald Duck) Christmas special is a must-do on Christmas Eve in Sweden. But what time is it shown on TV?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿Oh dear, looks like you need to brush up on your Swedish Christmas traditions.</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> At least it's an excuse to eat pepparkakor and candy! Why not try the quiz again and see if you can do better?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Not bad!</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> You know Swedish Christmas pretty well, congratulations and god jul.</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Perfect score!</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> Impressive stuff. Worth celebrating with a glass of <em style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">glögg?</em></p> </section>

