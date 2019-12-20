Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

QUIZ: How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
20 December 2019
09:25 CET+01:00
christmasquiz

Share this article

QUIZ: How well do you know Swedish Christmas traditions?
Only a dedicated fan of Swedish Christmas can get full marks in this quick quiz. Photo: Hans Strand/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
20 December 2019
09:25 CET+01:00
Just like any country, Sweden has plenty of unique and sometimes downright bizarre traditions when the festive season arrives. Test your knowledge of Swedish Christmas in our quiz.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 
christmasquiz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news