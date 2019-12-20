What you need to know about Swedish holiday traffic

Christmas Eve falls on a Tuesday this year, and many Swedish employers offer the Monday preceding any public holiday as an extra day off, while others choose to take it as holiday to extend the festive period. So for lots of people across the country, Friday is the last working day before Christmas.

That's good news as it means the holiday traffic should be spread out across more days than usual.

But on two days in particular, the roads are set to be crowded.

"We know that the main travel days on the railways indicate that this is also when car traffic is at its most intense," said Bengt Olsson from the Swedish Transport Administration.

This year, those days are Friday, December 20th and Monday, December 23rd, with slightly more cars expected to be on the roads on Friday,

"Take it easy in traffic and go easy on the accelerator," said Olsson.

He advised motorists to keep their distance from the car in front, indicate clearly when needed, and stay up to date on road conditions.

Road conditions currently vary significantly in different parts of the country and can change quickly, especially in northern Sweden.

In large parts of the country, from Värmland up to Västernorrland, weather agency SMHI has issued warnings for slippery conditions.

The busiest part of the Swedish road network over the Christmas weekend will be the E4 that runs from Helsingborg via Jönköping to Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle and Sundsvall.

And it is likely to be especially congested at Ljungby along this route, where roadworks are in progress meaning a single lane and speed reductions are in place.

Other holiday traffic hotspots are the national road 40 between Gothenburg and Borås and the E22 from Norrköping to Kalmar.