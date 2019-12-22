Should Sweden foot the bill for radioactive wild boar?

<p>The agency has called in a broad proposal for the state to cover the cost of analyses due to high radioactivity in wild boar in some areas, <a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/gavleborg/staten-kan-bekosta-cesiumprover-pa-vildsvin" target="_blank">SVT Gävleborg</a><a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/gavleborg/staten-kan-bekosta-cesiumprover-pa-vildsvin" target="_blank"> reports</a>.</p><p>Wild boar in areas including Uppsala and the Gävleborg and Västmanland counties can still have high levels of radioactivity as a result of fallout from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.</p><p>The animal can absorb radioactivity from roots in the ground and some individuals contain high levels, according to the report.</p><p>Boar with high levels of radioactivity must be destroyed. The Swedish Food Agency has also asked for the government to cover costs for this.</p><p>Sweden already wants to increase shooting of wild boars, in order to control the population size. The wild animal can cause damage or risk to agriculture, homes and traffic.</p><p>The Food Agency estimates that around 400 million kronor per year can be saved by implementing its plan to reduce the number of wild boar.</p><p>“If all (our) proposals were launched with government subsidies, there would a benefit for society if you compare the costs we currently have in agriculture and traffic,” says Arja Helena Kautto, project manager at the Swedish Food Agency, told SVT.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180123/record-radiation-levels-found-in-swedish-wild-boar">Record radiation levels found in Swedish wild boar</a></strong></p>