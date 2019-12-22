Zlatan statue loses nose in latest Malmö vandalism

<p>During Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday, the nose was sawed off the Zlatan statue and the effigy was also covered in silver paint, media including <a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/skane/zlatans-staty-vandaliserad-igen-nasan-avsagad" target="_blank">SVT</a> report.</p><p>Since being unveiled in the presence of the world-famous footballer in October, the statue has been damaged on several occasions.</p><p>At the end of November, Zlatan announced his investment in rival team Hammarby, angering many fans of his hometown club Malmö FF.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191220/how-malm-fell-out-of-love-with-zlatan-ibrahimovic">How Malmö fell out of love with Zlatan Ibrahimovic</a></strong></p><p>December has already seen paint poured over the statue and a foot sawn off, with this weekend’s incident adding to the list of crunching tackles against the Zlatan statue.</p><p>Police said on Sunday they would investigate the latest instance of vandalism.</p><p>“We have not received any reports but have been informed that damage has been seen by the public. We will go out there and make observations this morning,” Katarina Rusin, a press spokesperson for the police in the southern Sweden region, told SVT.</p>